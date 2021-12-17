LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Purchases 19,011 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 39.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,011 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

MAXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.79.

Shares of MAXR stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $27.84. 9,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,139. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.28. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.45%.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $55,113.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.