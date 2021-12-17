TradeLink Capital LLC Buys New Position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. TFI International makes up approximately 4.5% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in TFI International by 4,259.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,190 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the second quarter worth $27,158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 70.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 35,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFII traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,883. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $120.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.68.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

