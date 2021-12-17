Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stake Increased by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS lifted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 302,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,594 shares during the quarter. Incyte comprises 4.2% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Incyte were worth $20,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Incyte by 852.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Incyte during the second quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 81.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Incyte by 38.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incyte stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,292. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.29 and its 200 day moving average is $73.68. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INCY. Truist Securities cut their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Incyte from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.