Sector Gamma AS Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Sector Gamma AS lowered its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the quarter. Novavax comprises approximately 0.5% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Novavax were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novavax alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Shares of NVAX traded up $11.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.41. The stock had a trading volume of 117,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,359. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.98. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.08 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 42,829 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $7,544,328.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total value of $6,312,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,225 shares of company stock worth $45,498,733 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.