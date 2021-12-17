The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) SVP Sells $920,200.00 in Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.25. The company had a trading volume of 144,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,731,168. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.32. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 55.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 12.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Kroger by 59.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 273,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 102,527 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Kroger by 10.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 63,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 90.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

