Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.90 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been given a €3.90 ($4.38) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.04) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($4.89) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.30 ($3.71) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.40 ($3.82) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.30 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €3.78 ($4.24).

Banco Santander has a one year low of €5.27 ($5.92) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.02).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

