Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,232 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

VAW opened at $191.61 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $151.95 and a 52-week high of $197.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.76 and a 200 day moving average of $184.66.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

