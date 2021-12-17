Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Bought by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 131,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 35,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth $414,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $326.99 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $360.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.91.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

