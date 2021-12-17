Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Bought by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 107.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,145 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $24,395,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 168.6% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 274,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after acquiring an additional 172,351 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,866,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 571,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,904,000 after purchasing an additional 95,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 509,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,346,000 after acquiring an additional 76,295 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $56.19 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.57 and a fifty-two week high of $58.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.36.

