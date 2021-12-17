Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 487 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $173.74 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $138.45 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.65.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

