Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 4,775 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $22,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $159.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.48. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.52 and a fifty-two week high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.