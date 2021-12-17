M&T Bank Corp Buys 18,853 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $39,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

BATS:ICF opened at $72.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.66. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

