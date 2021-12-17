LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Invests $54.43 Million in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,676 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,428,000. salesforce.com comprises about 1.8% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 56.5% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.20. 133,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,221,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.17. The company has a market cap of $248.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.88, for a total value of $5,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 542,827 shares of company stock worth $154,752,334 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.