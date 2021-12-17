LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Boosts Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 630,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,500 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in GDS were worth $35,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its position in GDS by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,329,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,265 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GDS by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,319,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,021,000 after acquiring an additional 865,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GDS by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,868,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,671,000 after acquiring an additional 138,440 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in GDS by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,185,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,574,000 after acquiring an additional 113,680 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in GDS by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,286,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,980,000 after acquiring an additional 345,840 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDS. TheStreet cut shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

GDS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.97 and a beta of 1.00. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.35.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

