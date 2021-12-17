REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $12.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59. REV Group has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $841.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 2.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REVG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REVG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in REV Group by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 204,153 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,277 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

