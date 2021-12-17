$63.08 Million in Sales Expected for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will announce $63.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.47 million and the highest is $63.76 million. Health Catalyst posted sales of $53.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year sales of $240.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.68 million to $240.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $291.97 million, with estimates ranging from $288.28 million to $297.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCAT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,594. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.80. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $161,190.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 6,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $237,669.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,806 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 7.9% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 74.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 25.6% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 129,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 26,417 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 14.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 299,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,628,000 after acquiring an additional 36,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 36.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

