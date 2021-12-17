Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Minto Apartment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$1.16. The firm had revenue of C$31.23 million for the quarter.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.