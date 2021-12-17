Parke Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th.

Parke Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 45.5% over the last three years.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

PKBK stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,997. Parke Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $249.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.96.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 42.09% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $25,572.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $63,768.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,882 shares of company stock worth $198,091. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Parke Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,756 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Parke Bancorp worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.