EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 98.0% from the November 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.90.

EYPT traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $14.10. 1,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,807. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.11 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.13.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.16% and a negative net margin of 167.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $196,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,938,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 48,849.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after buying an additional 1,127,436 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

