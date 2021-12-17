Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Gap Down to $27.63

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.63, but opened at $25.25. Replimune Group shares last traded at $25.41, with a volume of 5 shares traded.

REPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average is $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 26.71, a quick ratio of 26.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Replimune Group news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 12,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $408,702.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Colin Love sold 12,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $375,991.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,844 shares of company stock worth $3,528,840 over the last ninety days. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 455.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

