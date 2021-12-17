Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Gap Down to $122.30

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $122.30, but opened at $113.00. Intellia Therapeutics shares last traded at $115.25, with a volume of 1,361 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.82.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $298,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 10,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $1,305,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,603. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

