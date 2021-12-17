Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Shares Gap Down to $16.56

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.56, but opened at $15.03. Sovos Brands shares last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 732 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SOVO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.14.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $178.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.51 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sovos Brands Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth $140,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth $162,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.