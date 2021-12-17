Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Shares Gap Down to $16.56

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.56, but opened at $15.03. Sovos Brands shares last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 732 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have issued reports on SOVO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.14.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth $140,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth $162,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
About Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO)
Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.
