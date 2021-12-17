BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 57 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.40.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $11.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $909.91. 2,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,996. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $920.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $899.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.94%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

