Opus Capital Group LLC Takes $374,000 Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2021

Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,620,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $64.94. The stock had a trading volume of 16,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,089. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.78. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.29 and a 1 year high of $66.70.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares? 

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.