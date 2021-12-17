Opus Capital Group LLC Takes $374,000 Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,620,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $64.94. The stock had a trading volume of 16,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,089. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.78. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.29 and a 1 year high of $66.70.

