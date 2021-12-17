Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 14,601 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,601 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,369,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,881,000 after acquiring an additional 39,745 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 14,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 36,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.98. 412,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,761,254. The stock has a market cap of $191.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.65. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.59.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.