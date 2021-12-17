M&T Bank Corp Buys 31,600 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 871,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.26% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $54,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.92. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $64.15.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.