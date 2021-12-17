M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,298,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,823 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.31% of Corteva worth $96,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,806 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 115,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 45,180 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

Several research firms recently commented on CTVA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

