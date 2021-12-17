American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) is Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s Largest Position

Oakview Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,248 shares during the quarter. American International Group accounts for 10.0% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Oakview Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of American International Group worth $29,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,159,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,720,413,000 after acquiring an additional 387,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,193,363,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,343,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,920,351,000 after buying an additional 386,999 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,647,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $982,808,000 after buying an additional 848,957 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,278,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $870,080,000 after buying an additional 548,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $55.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average is $53.51. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $62.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

AIG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

