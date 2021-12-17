iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,660,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,150 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.9% of M&T Bank Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 1.18% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $418,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 842,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,365,000 after purchasing an additional 818,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,648,000 after purchasing an additional 341,716 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 779,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,622,000 after purchasing an additional 325,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $19,678,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW opened at $81.63 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $84.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.71.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.