113,310 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Bought by Oakview Capital Management L.P.

Oakview Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 113,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,476,000. T-Mobile US accounts for about 5.0% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.05.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $120.58 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.70 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.66 and its 200-day moving average is $131.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.