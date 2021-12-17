J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Acquires 236 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.35.

CSCO opened at $60.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.31 and a 200 day moving average of $55.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $60.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $254.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

