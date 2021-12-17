Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,028 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines accounts for approximately 4.3% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Delta Air Lines worth $36,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of -275.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.40. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.30) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

