J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,956 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF accounts for about 0.2% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $531,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 42,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 407,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDM opened at $24.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.74. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $24.95.

