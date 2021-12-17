New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Has $353,000 Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 901 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 18.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 16.8% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 20,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $208,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $383.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.28.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $345.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.62. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $198.80 and a one year high of $483.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of -80.33, a PEG ratio of 105.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The business had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.