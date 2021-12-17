New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Grows Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Generac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 2.6% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Generac by 5.6% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.6% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.9% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $350.04 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.41 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.52.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

