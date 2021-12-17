Parthenon LLC Decreases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Parthenon LLC lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 55,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.09.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.22.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

