Parthenon LLC Reduces Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Parthenon LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,635 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 1.6% of Parthenon LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $163.00 on Friday. American Express has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.56. The company has a market capitalization of $126.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Bank of America upped their target price on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.78.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.