Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,397 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $5,685,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in General Dynamics by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.50.

NYSE:GD opened at $206.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.