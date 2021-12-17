MenaPay (MPAY) Price Down 14.6% Over Last Week

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 16% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. MenaPay has a total market cap of $497,720.42 and $16.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One MenaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00039373 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.01 or 0.00202831 BTC.

MenaPay Coin Profile

MPAY is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

