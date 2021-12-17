Spaceswap (MILK2) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $49,013.00

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 17th. Spaceswap has a market cap of $1.58 million and $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spaceswap coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Spaceswap has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00053621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,765.15 or 0.08123589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00078225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,432.79 or 1.00182274 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00051436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app . Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spaceswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spaceswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

