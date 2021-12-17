FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Gap Up to $62.87

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $62.87, but opened at $64.53. FirstCash shares last traded at $63.17, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on FCFS. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 38.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. FMR LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,474,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,498,000 after buying an additional 498,259 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,485,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 2,329.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after buying an additional 120,562 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,902,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in FirstCash by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,240,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,694,000 after buying an additional 76,607 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

