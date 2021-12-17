Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Up to $17.62

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.62, but opened at $18.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 8,273 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDRX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.19. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 399,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 57,546 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

