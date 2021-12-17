Short Interest in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Decreases By 47.6%

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 440,700 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the November 15th total of 841,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flora Growth during the third quarter worth $107,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in Flora Growth during the second quarter worth $166,000. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Flora Growth during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Flora Growth during the third quarter worth $130,000. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLGC. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Flora Growth from $6.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flora Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Flora Growth in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

FLGC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 15,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.11. Flora Growth has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.47.

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Flora Growth will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flora Growth

Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.

