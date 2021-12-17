Short Interest in Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Rises By 58.6%

Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,600 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the November 15th total of 130,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAMB. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000.
Shares of GAMB stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $9.71. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,087. Gambling.com Group has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.83.
About Gambling.com Group
Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.
