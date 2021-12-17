Short Interest in Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Rises By 58.6%

Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,600 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the November 15th total of 130,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAMB. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Shares of GAMB stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $9.71. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,087. Gambling.com Group has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.83.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 47.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.