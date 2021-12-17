New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,308 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 70.9% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 874.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period.

Shares of QQQM opened at $159.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.80. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $122.33 and a 1 year high of $167.91.

