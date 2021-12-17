Signaturefd LLC Has $3.69 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,883,000 after buying an additional 1,713,987 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,992 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,067,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,485 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,343,000 after purchasing an additional 996,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after purchasing an additional 696,922 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.39 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.07 and its 200-day moving average is $116.77.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.