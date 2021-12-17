Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,290 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exelon were worth $9,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Exelon by 17.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933,198 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Exelon during the second quarter worth about $128,004,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Exelon during the second quarter worth about $86,010,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Exelon by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,532,000 after buying an additional 1,874,829 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Exelon by 32.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,813,000 after buying an additional 1,339,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

In other Exelon news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $54.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $54.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.49.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.