Bank of America Cuts Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $142.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $150.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 32.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FIS. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.73.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,357. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.94 and its 200-day moving average is $128.17. The company has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $101.79 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

