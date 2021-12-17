Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 24.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $8,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,730,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 37,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $592.04 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $363.00 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $570.07 and its 200 day moving average is $552.34.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total transaction of $6,038,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $588.43.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

