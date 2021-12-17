FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 606.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.82.

FedEx stock opened at $238.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

